PHP Nabs 530 Criminals In October

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 07:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has nabbed 530 criminals including 24 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 27 Court Absconders (CAs) from Faisalabad during October 2023.

Giving some details here on Tuesday, PHP spokesman Faisalabad region said that patrolling police also arrested 31 drug traffickers and recovered 231 liters liquor, 2.

209 kilograms cannabis (charas) and 107 grams opium from their possession in addition to recovering 11 pistols and 52 bullets from the illicit weapon holders.

The PHP Jawans also recovered 2 stolen cars, 5 motorcycles and 2 mobile phones from the criminals in addition to removing encroachments from 296 sites and providing necessary assistance to 918 commuters and travelers during this period, he added.

