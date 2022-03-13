PHP police to plant 2550 saplings at 51 posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Police (PHP) police will plant 2550 saplings in the premises of 51 PHP posts in Faisalabad region.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal said that 50 saplings would be planted at each PHP post under Clean & Green Pakistan programme.

He said that these saplings include Jambolan, guava, date, Shehtoot, beery, pomegranate, orange, and ornamental plants.

The PHP Jawans were also directed to take care of these saplings after plantation till full growth, he added.