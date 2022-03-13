UrduPoint.com

PHP Police To Plant 2550 Saplings At 51 Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 08:20 PM

PHP police to plant 2550 saplings at 51 posts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Police (PHP) police will plant 2550 saplings in the premises of 51 PHP posts in Faisalabad region.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal said that 50 saplings would be planted at each PHP post under Clean & Green Pakistan programme.

He said that these saplings include Jambolan, guava, date, Shehtoot, beery, pomegranate, orange, and ornamental plants.

The PHP Jawans were also directed to take care of these saplings after plantation till full growth, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police Punjab Orange Philippine Peso Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

13 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

21 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

22 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

22 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>