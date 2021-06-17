UrduPoint.com
PHP Team Arrest Cattle Lifter With Stolen Buffalo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police team led by ASI Ashfaq Ahmad arrested an alleged cattle-lifter and recovered a buffalo valuing around Rs 200,000 from his possession during patrolling on a highway in Pakpattan.

PHP Multan spokesman said in a statement that the PHP team was on a routine patrolling at Marly Chowk in Pakpattan when they noticed a dubious person walking along Pul Khadar canal with a buffalo.

The man tried ran away after noticing PHP team.

however, he was chased and arrested.

The man was identified as Ghulam Qadir cast Joyia and resident of Chak Tibi Lal Baig Pakpattan. Spokesman said, he admitted to have lifted the buffaloe near a village Chak 27/kb. Meanwhile, the owner of the buffaloe also reached the spot and recognised the buffaloe.

Malik Muhammad Rafique, DSP/PHP, Pakpattan, said that case, FIR No. 422/21 was registered with PS Qaboola under sections 379/411 PPC and police was investigating.

