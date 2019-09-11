PIA launches weekly flight operation on Sialkot-London route

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday launched weekly flight operation on Sialkot-London route

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday launched weekly flight operation on Sialkot-London route.

The route will provide direct point to point service to Sialkot city and shortest approach to Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, Kharian, Gujrat, Jhelum and adjoining areas.

PIA first London-bound flight PK-777 was seen off at the Sialkot airport by Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, PIA Head of Security and Vigilance Air Commodore Shahid Qadir, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer Major (Ret) Muhammad Abid Nazir and Station Manager PIA Tariq Gulzar.

A flight PK-778 from London, also landed at the Sialkot Airport Wednesday morning, which was welcomed with water-gun salute.

The London-Sialkot is the 10th new route, initiated by the PIA during the period of last one year.

In a message on the occasion, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said "The overseas Pakistanis living in surrounding of Sialkot will get the benefit of the direct flight; the flight will also enhance revenue of PIA".

The minister also congratulated the staff of PIA and Aviation besidesChief Executive Officer of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik for initiating thenew route.