UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIAF Worried Over Missing Export Target For 2018-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-19

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed his serious concern for not achieving export target set for the fiscal year 2018-19

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed his serious concern for not achieving export target set for the fiscal year 2018-19, which was missed by a huge margin of over $5 billion, as the current export portfolio is marred by a lack of diversification.He observed that exports have dropped by about one percent during the fiscal year ended June to $22.97 billion, falling massively short of the $28 billion target set by the government, as very few products are exported by some exporters to limited markets.

He stated that a major enhancement in exports requires huge and wide structural reforms, urging the government to take business community on board, who are the real stakeholders in preparing policies to enhance exports, which is prerequisite for economic growth.The bleak trade numbers come despite government extending tax incentives to the export-oriented sectors to help increase earnings.It is appreciable that the government was successful in meeting its imports target during the fiscal year but export proceeds during June dipped by 8.

77 percent to $1.71 billion on a month-on-month basis, as the slowdown in economic growth in the EU along with spill over from US-China trade tensions led to the decline in exports.According to statistics, imports fell by 9.86 percent to $54.79 billion from $60.79 billion during the same period last year whereas on a month-on-month basis, import bill dipped by 22.8pc to $4.36b as against $5.65bn over the corresponding month last year.Irfan Iqbal said that the policy intervention of government and State Bank of Pakistan in terms of rupee devaluation and tariff and non-tariff barriers have started yielding some positive results to slow down imports.

The rupee lost against the dollar also gave an opportunity to exporters to improve their global competitiveness but they miserably failed in this regard. The government also imposed regulatory duties on hundreds of non-essential imports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Business State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Same June Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

1 minute ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

1 minute ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

12 minutes ago

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

17 minutes ago

Afghan Rocket Strikes Kill 24 Taliban Members in U ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.