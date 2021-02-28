ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Former general manager (Public Relations) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Bashir Ahmed has requested the government to redress grievances of retired employees of the national flag-carrier.

"The pension has not been increased since long and the retired employees are not getting any relief," he said in a press statement issued here on Sunday.

He claimed that the pension was increased only twice in 2013 and 2019 and requested the quarters concerned to give the raise as being given to retired employees of Federal and provincial governments in annual budgets.

He also requested the government to review the existing pension calculation formula and the policy regarding the payment of commuted amounts so that the retired employees could get maximum relief.

Bashir said he had also written letters to the quarters concerned to get relief for the retired employees and expressed confidence that the government would resolve their issues amicably.