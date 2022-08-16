Pictorial exhibition highlights freedom movement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak inaugurated here a pictorial exhibition that highlighted struggle of freedom movement for Independence of the country.

A large number of books were also displayed during the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khattak said Pakistan came into existence by immortal sacrifices of their forefathers.

He said the pictorial exhibition would help energizing children about their forefathers' role and contribution in the freedom struggle.

He said arrangement of such activities spurred positive activities among youth.

The commissioner hailed role of Multan Arts Council as well as for arranging such ceremonies on the occasion of diamond jubilee of Pakistan.