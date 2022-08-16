UrduPoint.com

Pictorial Exhibition Highlights Freedom Movement

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pictorial exhibition highlights freedom movement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak inaugurated here a pictorial exhibition that highlighted struggle of freedom movement for Independence of the country.

A large number of books were also displayed during the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khattak said Pakistan came into existence by immortal sacrifices of their forefathers.

He said the pictorial exhibition would help energizing children about their forefathers' role and contribution in the freedom struggle.

He said arrangement of such activities spurred positive activities among youth.

The commissioner hailed role of Multan Arts Council as well as for arranging such ceremonies on the occasion of diamond jubilee of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Independence

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

19 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

42 minutes ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

1 hour ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

2 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

2 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.