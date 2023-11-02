PID organizes prayer ceremony for deceased mother of JS Shafqat Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Press Information Department (PID) Islamabad organized a prayer ceremony for the deceased mother of Shafqat Abbas, Joint Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here on Thursday.

Senior officers and employees of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as journalists attended the prayer ceremony in great numbers.

The well-known poet and journalist Syed Raza Ali Kazmi presented Natiyyah Kalam in honour of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and also delivered an elaborative speech on the greatness of mothers.

In the end, Hafiz Tahir Khalil made special prayers for the deceased.