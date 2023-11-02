Open Menu

PID Organizes Prayer Ceremony For Deceased Mother Of JS Shafqat Abbas

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PID organizes prayer ceremony for deceased mother of JS Shafqat Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Press Information Department (PID) Islamabad organized a prayer ceremony for the deceased mother of Shafqat Abbas, Joint Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here on Thursday.

Senior officers and employees of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as journalists attended the prayer ceremony in great numbers.

The well-known poet and journalist Syed Raza Ali Kazmi presented Natiyyah Kalam in honour of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and also delivered an elaborative speech on the greatness of mothers.

In the end, Hafiz Tahir Khalil made special prayers for the deceased.

Related Topics

Islamabad Ali Kazmi Prayer

Recent Stories

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

38 minutes ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

52 minutes ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

1 hour ago
CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

1 hour ago
 Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

2 hours ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

2 hours ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

2 hours ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan