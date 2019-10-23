Piles of unattended waste becomes nuisance for capital residents

Residents of different localities of Federal capital Wednesday have demanded the authority concerned to take serious notice over irregular handling of hazardous waste and delay in lifting of domestic waste which is presenting a significant risk to public and environmental health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Residents of different localities of Federal capital Wednesday have demanded the authority concerned to take serious notice over irregular handling of hazardous waste and delay in lifting of domestic waste which is presenting a significant risk to public and environmental health.

Delay in lifting of waste in different sectors including G-6, G-7,G-10 and F-6 is causing serious inconvenience for the citizens but Capital Development Authority(CDA) is not taking this issue seriously.

According to residents of these areas the scattered waste lying for the past few weeks not only added to the woes of the residents, but has also become an eyesore.

A resident of F-6 Bilal Ali said people have no option but to dispose of waste in an open ground due to the absence of garbage drums and delay in lifting garbage from households.

He said even he has paid extra to the CDA worker for collecting and cleaning the street but he didn't collect the garbage.

A resident of G-7 Asad Javed said , the heaps of waste that are dumped in the area are not collected for several days and it causing health issues for resident of the areas.

A housewife Nayab Ali said improper solid waste mismanagement poses not just a health hazard but also endangers the environment.

A resident of G 10 said, "Situation of solid waste is getting worse day by day, heaps of garbage can be seen at every corner.

There is no proper transportation to timely dispose off garbage, he added.

Resident of F-6-1 said negligence and poor- planning of civic body is the reason of worst situation of cleanliness in the city, there is no trash cans in the city, that is why people use to throw domestic garbage in nullahs.

Citizens said "Islamabad is the capital, but authority concerned pay no heed towards citizens 's issues. It is our right to have a clean environment.

On the other side , CDA official assured that this prevailing situation will improve in the next few days as we have decided to depute some extra staff from other areas in those sectors to collect garbage.

He also claimed units of garbage collection have also been established across the city mostly near schools, parks, mosques and low-laying residential areas.

Our sanitation workers are collecting garbage from 1,600 trolleys which are placed at different places randomly," he said.

Official admitted that installing more bins was a major requirement to cover maximum areas, but citizens were not fully using the already available bins and throwing trash at their own will.

He said there was a scarcity of financial resources to add more bins and will initiate a public awarenesscampaign in capital.