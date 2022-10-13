UrduPoint.com

'Pink Bus Service' Formally Inaugurated In Skardu As Well

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 09:08 PM

The "Pink Bus Service" has been formally inaugurated in Skardu district, on Thursday, as well

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The "Pink Bus Service" has been formally inaugurated in Skardu district, on Thursday, as well.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Gilgit-Baltistan Kulsoom Farman inaugurated the pink bus service for women on Thursday.

On this occasion, Minister of Tourism GB, Minister of Agriculture GB, Minister of Works GB, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Commissioner Baltistan, Deputy Commissioner Skardu, media representatives, civil society, and a large number of women participated. People from various walks of life appreciated the initiative of the government for providing women with free bus service.

Regarding the Pink Bus Service, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiuddin Wani termed the day of inauguration a "good day for our daughters, sisters and mothers of Skardu" as free pink buses had also started on all major routes of the Skardu city.

