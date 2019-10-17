UrduPoint.com
Pink Glow Of Mazar-e-Quaid Commemorated Global Initiative On Breast Cancer Awareness

Thu 17th October 2019

Pink Glow of Mazar-e-Quaid commemorated global initiative on Breast Cancer Awareness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pink Illumination ceremony was held on Thursday at Mazar-e-Quaid in recognition to breast cancer campaign wherein the monument of Quaid's tomb was lighted in pink colour. First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi was the guest of honour of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the First Lady said the importance of Pink Ribbon Campaign was that if breast cancer was diagnosed at an early stage, there were more than 90% chances of full survival.

She advised all the women of Pakistan above 40 years to have a mammography once a year to make breast cancer a disease of the past.  While glowing Quaid's monument in pink colour, She said that today's pink illumination in Pakistan's biggest city is an international symbol of hope against eradication of breast cancer and we support this global initiative.

She acknowledged efforts of Pink Ribbon Pakistan in spearheading awareness on breast cancer.

Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, with every one in nine Pakistani women at the risk of this disease. One of the major concerns regarding the disease is the lack of information, which ultimately leads to failure in early diagnosis, she said.

Pink Ribbon campaign, which was started in 1992, relates to awareness on breast cancer. This annual campaign is run all over the world in the month of October to spread the message.

