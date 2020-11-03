Pink Residency reference adjourned till Nov 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 6, on Pink Residency corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam.

The defense lawyers this day concluded his cross examining with another prosecution witness Asif Sirki.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on Pink Residency reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the cross-examining, NAB witness deputy registrar Gudab Town said that legal procedure was followed in Pink Residency matter in accordance of the record.

To a query, he said that the seven acre land was transferred to Pink Residency from a citizen Aslam Qureshi. The witness said that the dates related to the case were correct.

The defense lawyer objected that there was a difference of date on original documents and prepared report.

The record had been tempered, he said.

The witness said that the report was prepared by his assistant and he wanted to ask it from him to this the defense lawyer objected and said that the witness could not take information during the cross-examining.

After the lawyers conclude their cross-examining, the court summoned another witness on next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Bashir sought details from NAB investigation officer regarding death of a co-accused Riaz Abdul Razzaq in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of Nehr Khayam plots. The court also accepted the one-day exemption pleas of accused Abdul Ghani Majeed, Husnain Mirza, Muhammad Aslam and Abbas Ali Agha.

The defense lawyer said that the accused Riaz Abdul Razzaq had died and his death certificate would be produced on next hearing. The court adjourned the case tillNovember 17.