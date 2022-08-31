Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers complete training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences-Jinnah Sindh Medical University organized a career guidance seminar and certificate distribution ceremony for the pioneer batch of SIOHS House Job officers 2016-2017 on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon congratulated the students on their house job completion and urged them to continue their dental practice professionally. Female medical and dental students outnumber male students, both academically and professionally, therefore it is essential to actively channel their participation in the medical workforce, he added.

The session was opened by Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Zubair Abbasi.

Dean Professor Dr Yawar Ali Abidi and Vice Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Wasif Iqbal addressed the SIOHS students.

Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, Controller Examination Dr Anita Shah, and other respective faculty members of SIOHS joined the ceremony.

The keynote speaker for the session was the Dean, Faculty of Dentistry in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Feroze Kalhoro discussed the national career opportunities, while Professor Dr Naveed Rasheed Qureshi, Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry, discussed international exposure and possibilities for BDS students.

The certificate distribution ceremony was led by Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan.

He concluded his appreciation speech with a vote of thanks to the Institute and students.

Vice Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Wasif Iqbal, Assistant Director Anwar Khan, and House Job Officer Kulsoom Arif were the event organizers.