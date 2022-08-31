UrduPoint.com

Pioneer Batch Of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers Complete Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers complete training

Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences-Jinnah Sindh Medical University organized a career guidance seminar and certificate distribution ceremony for the pioneer batch of SIOHS House Job officers 2016-2017 on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences-Jinnah Sindh Medical University organized a career guidance seminar and certificate distribution ceremony for the pioneer batch of SIOHS House Job officers 2016-2017 on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon congratulated the students on their house job completion and urged them to continue their dental practice professionally. Female medical and dental students outnumber male students, both academically and professionally, therefore it is essential to actively channel their participation in the medical workforce, he added.

The session was opened by Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Zubair Abbasi.

Dean Professor Dr Yawar Ali Abidi and Vice Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Wasif Iqbal addressed the SIOHS students.

Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, Controller Examination Dr Anita Shah, and other respective faculty members of SIOHS joined the ceremony.

The keynote speaker for the session was the Dean, Faculty of Dentistry in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Feroze Kalhoro discussed the national career opportunities, while Professor Dr Naveed Rasheed Qureshi, Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry, discussed international exposure and possibilities for BDS students.

The certificate distribution ceremony was led by Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan.

He concluded his appreciation speech with a vote of thanks to the Institute and students.

Vice Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Wasif Iqbal, Assistant Director Anwar Khan, and House Job Officer Kulsoom Arif were the event organizers.

Related Topics

Sindh Vote Job Oral Male Jamshoro Event

Recent Stories

Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

4 minutes ago
 Meeting decides to bar unregistered organizations ..

Meeting decides to bar unregistered organizations from collecting flood donation ..

4 minutes ago
 PHA chief hands over hand-carts, waste-bins to LWM ..

PHA chief hands over hand-carts, waste-bins to LWMC staff

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 419

Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 419

4 minutes ago
 US, Middle East Allies Building Unmanned Drone Net ..

US, Middle East Allies Building Unmanned Drone Network to Counter Iran - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Texas Spent $12Mln to Ship Immigrants to New York, ..

Texas Spent $12Mln to Ship Immigrants to New York, Washington - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.