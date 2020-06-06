UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pir Syed Mudassir Shah Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:33 PM

Pir Syed Mudassir Shah dies of cardiac arrest

Pir Syed Mudassir Shah Harkat, a senior member of Swabi Gadoon Industrial Association and Swabi Chamber of Commerce, died of cardiac arrest and was buried in his native Takht Bhai on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Pir Syed Mudassir Shah Harkat, a senior member of Swabi Gadoon Industrial Association and Swabi Chamber of Commerce, died of cardiac arrest and was buried in his native Takht Bhai on Saturday.

His Qul will be held on Monday.

President Swabi Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Zahid Shah, Economic Zone Manager Faisal Hayat Khan, President Gadoon Industrial Association Fazal Rahim Jadoon offered condolences on the demise of Manager Amin Soup Gadoon Estate Pir Syed Mudassir Shah and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Died Swabi Chamber Zahid Shah Commerce Family

Recent Stories

Over 150 million people are suffering from severe ..

2 hours ago

Dutch start mink cull after virus infections at fa ..

3 minutes ago

Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority inaction against ille ..

3 minutes ago

Police team awarded cash prizes, certificates

3 minutes ago

Nine gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.