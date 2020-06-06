Pir Syed Mudassir Shah dies of cardiac arrest

Pir Syed Mudassir Shah Harkat, a senior member of Swabi Gadoon Industrial Association and Swabi Chamber of Commerce, died of cardiac arrest and was buried in his native Takht Bhai on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Pir Syed Mudassir Shah Harkat, a senior member of Swabi Gadoon Industrial Association and Swabi Chamber of Commerce, died of cardiac arrest and was buried in his native Takht Bhai on Saturday.

His Qul will be held on Monday.

President Swabi Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Zahid Shah, Economic Zone Manager Faisal Hayat Khan, President Gadoon Industrial Association Fazal Rahim Jadoon offered condolences on the demise of Manager Amin Soup Gadoon Estate Pir Syed Mudassir Shah and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.