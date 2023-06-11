UrduPoint.com

Pirwadhai Bus Stand Upgraded To Facilitate Passengers: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Pirwadhai Bus Stand upgraded to facilitate passengers: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha has said that Pirwadhai General Bus Stand which connects twin-cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad to different parts of the country, has been upgraded to facilitate the passengers.

He said that after completion of the renovation and up-gradation work, the bus stand had been opened for public.

Pirwadhai Bus Stand which was in bad condition, had been upgraded and renovated to facilitate the passengers, he added.

Encroachments in the bus stand and adjoining areas had also been eliminated, the Commissioner informed.

Separate ticket cabins had been constructed to ensure convenience of the passengers, he said adding, a new canteen had also been set up to provide quality food to the passengers at fixed rates.

Surrounding areas of the bus stand were cleared and made neat and clean.

12 bus terminals set up illegally on IGP Road had also been dismantled, he said.

Separate male and female waiting rooms with air-conditioning facilities had been set up with deployment of security guards to ensure security of the passengers and their belongings, he said.

CCTV cameras were installed to make sure security of the passengers, the commissioner said adding, special sanitation staff had also been deployed to ensure cleanliness at the bus stand.

The authorities concerned had been directed to ensure cleanliness at washrooms.

Helpers would also be available at the bus stand to help and assist senior citizens and disabled passengers, he added.

The construction of the mosque was done especially in the bus stand, the commissioner said and informed that on the directives of the Punjab government, all the Deputy Commissioners of the division had been instructed to reduce public transport fares after reduction in fuel prices.

