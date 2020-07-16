Plan finalized to produce over 100,000 mw cheap electricity by 2040, NA told

Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan Thursday said that an integrated plan been finalized to produce over 100,000 mw cheap electricity by the year 2040 to benefit the industry and provide solace to power consumers

Responding to calling attention notice moved in the National Assembly by treasury MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Usnab Khan Tarakai, Shaheen Naz Saifullah and Mujahid Ali, regarding overloading on the Grad Stations of Dobian, Hosai Mardan and Daggar Buner resulting in load shedding, he said four Grid Stations of 132 kv and one 220 kv Grid Station costing Rs 10 billion to address the issue of overloading and loadshedding in the above mentioned areas were being installed.

The cost of a 220kv grid station is from Rs 7 to 8 billion while 132 kv grid station is Rs 400 million.

These grid stations will be operationalised within the next two years.

He said the transmission and dispatch system of National Transmission and Dispatched Company Limited (NTDCL) has already been upgraded to 23,800 mw from only 18,000 mw within a period of last two years by exploiting the indigenous resources including hydel, coal and renewable." When we assumed power system was not capable to transmit even 18,000mw power. The transmission capacity was enhanced by using latest technology."He said 20 percent (feeders) from out of the total of 8,880 feeders were high losses feeders. People and WAPDA officials were equally responsible for line losses and Kunda culture. Efforts have been dualized to check power pilferage.