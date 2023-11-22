Open Menu

Plan Finalized To Transform Optical Fiber Cable Network Into Global Digital Gateway: Dr Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Plan finalized to transform optical fiber cable network into global digital gateway: Dr Saif

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday said that the government had finalized a plan to transform Pakistan's optical fiber cable network into a global digital gateway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday said that the government had finalized a plan to transform Pakistan's optical fiber cable network into a global digital gateway.

The implementation of the proposed project would benefit Pakistan by millions of dollars, he disclosed while speaking in a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of key organizations, including Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Special Communication Organization, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL), TransWorld, and CyberNet.

He said that all the necessary resources and facilities had been provided for the digital gateway initiative.

Dr Saif said that the existing optical fiber cable infrastructure, existing from Karachi to Gwadar, could be connected to global marine cables.

It would facilitate digital access to regions spanning the Middle East, Central Asia, China, and Europe at competitive rates, he added.

The minister said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council platform would also be helpful in the project.

He informed about the ongoing discussions with global entities such as Google and Meta, indicating that soon Pakistanis would hear about positive developments regarding global network connectivity.

At present, Pakistan has nearly 180,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable and 6,000 mobile towers. With ongoing projects aiming to increase the installation of optical fiber cables to 300,000 kilometers and 20,000 mobile towers, the expansion is poised to enhance connectivity, providing consumers with improved Internet services.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Internet Google Technology Europe Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile China Company Gwadar Middle East All From Government Asia PTCL Million Umar Saif

Recent Stories

'House of rumours': UNESCO in bind over key leader ..

'House of rumours': UNESCO in bind over key leadership vote

5 minutes ago
 US thwarts alleged Indian plot to assassinate pro- ..

US thwarts alleged Indian plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan leader on American s ..

5 minutes ago
 Attock, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Quetta win matches i ..

Attock, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Quetta win matches in T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy

7 minutes ago
 OPEC+ meeting postponed to November 30, sending pr ..

OPEC+ meeting postponed to November 30, sending prices falling

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Nadeem Jan meets British Minister of State for ..

Dr. Nadeem Jan meets British Minister of State for Health

5 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar d ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar distributes laptops among stude ..

21 minutes ago
Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

21 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs payment of hydel projects' ..

18 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

18 minutes ago
 PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperit ..

PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperity: Yusuf Raza Gilani

18 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq invites intending en ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan