Plan Launches To Provide Housing Schemes To People In Province: Bushra Rind

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Chairperson of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Tuesday said a long-term plan had been launched to provide affordable housing schemes to the people in Balochistan

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here where Director General of QDA Salahuddin Noorzai was also present on the occasion.

"Measures are being taken to provide residential facilities on easy installment to people under the basic objectives of organization", she said and added Karachi Terminal in Quetta City was being shifted to Hazarganji which would reduce the traffic problems, hence all dairy farms and scrap warehouses were being moved to out of the city.

She claimed QDA's Zarghoon Housing Scheme was ignored in past therefore it was not successful, however, now confidence of QDA has been restored after installment of 132 KV grade station in it, saying efforts were underway to provide facilities to citizens.

"Measures are being taken to provide necessary amenities in four major graveyards of the city", she said.

Master plans, she said, would be made for 30 towns across the province. It had also been planned to set up shelters homes for the homeless people and passengers, she added.

