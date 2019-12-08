Plan to establish model farms in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government is contemplating to establish "Model Farms" across the Province in near future.

The basic objective of the programme was to extend technical and financial support to the key players in selected horticulture value chains of the Punjab for improving quality, enhancing productivity and increased export.

Agriculture department sources told APP here on Sunday that realizing the immense business potential in export of horticulture products, the Punjab government would provide grant upto Rs 7.50 million each on matching grant basis (50:50) to promote investment in fruit and vegetable processing, storage, logistic and other value addition business in the province.

Under the programme, possible business activities are establishing, extending, upgrading existing fruit and vegetable processing facilities, units, common facility centres, on-farm cold storage and pack-houses, processing as well as value addition facilities etc.

According to the programme, such processing facilities are linked with selected value-chains like mango, citrus, potato, vegetable and floriculture. Interested individuals and firms have been directed to apply for grant before December 19, sources added.