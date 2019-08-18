Plant campaign important step towards pollution free environment: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Chief Minister's Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Sunday said that Plant for Pakistan Campaign was an important step to combat environment pollution.

He added that this would be made successful with participation of civil society.

He expressed these views while planting saplings at Civil Veterinary hospital Chak Jhumra in connection with Plant for Pakistan Day.

The minister said that Punjab government would transform the province into lush green Punjab on very cost.

He said that 10 billion tree Tsunami programme would prove game changer.

He said that under two trees every person programme, the forest department was distributing small plants among citizens.

He urged the people to take part in the campaign with full swing and play their role for country prosperity.

Director Livestock said over 8,000 saplings would be planted at veterinary hospitals across division under the campaign.