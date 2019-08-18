UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plant Campaign Important Step Towards Pollution Free Environment: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

Plant campaign important step towards pollution free environment: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Chief Minister's Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Sunday said that Plant for Pakistan Campaign was an important step to combat environment pollution.

He added that this would be made successful with participation of civil society.

He expressed these views while planting saplings at Civil Veterinary hospital Chak Jhumra in connection with Plant for Pakistan Day.

The minister said that Punjab government would transform the province into lush green Punjab on very cost.

He said that 10 billion tree Tsunami programme would prove game changer.

He said that under two trees every person programme, the forest department was distributing small plants among citizens.

He urged the people to take part in the campaign with full swing and play their role for country prosperity.

Director Livestock said over 8,000 saplings would be planted at veterinary hospitals across division under the campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Civil Society Pakistan Day Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

46 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

3 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

4 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.