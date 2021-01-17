Plant nursery owners urged to get registration for availing benefit of subsidy

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Director Agriculture (Extension) Shehzad Sabir urged upon owners of different plant nurseries to get their units registered with Federal seed certification department in order to avail benefit of Rs 300,000 subsidy, being given by the Punjab government.

While addressing one-day workshop on management of plants in modern nurseries, the Director Agriculture stated that nursery owners should get benefit of the scheme. The nurseries without registration are illegal so the owners should undergo registration process. He also advised them to follow modern practices. He urged owners to contact agriculture department officers for seeking information about registration process.