Plantation launched at five main arteries of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in first phase of plantation campaign, started work for plantation at five main arteries of Karachi.

In the first phase, trees would planted at five localities included Shahrah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, University Road, Malir Halt Road and Korangi Industrial Area's 8000 Road and for that digging was done on Tuesday, said a statement.

Tree plantation on these arteries would begin from next week.

In the campaign 600 and 500 saplings were already planted at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo ground) and Moin Akhtar Park respectively while more than 1000 saplings were planted during Aman Exercise in West Wharf area.

The works are underway for planting 2000 Neem tree at Jheel Park the plantation works are underway at Jinnah Avenue, Sohrab Goth to Nagan Chowrangi, Corridor II, Mauripur Road, Metropole Chowk and other localities.

According to Director Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, works are underway for plantation.

Different traditional, environment friendly and seasonal trees would be planted under the campaign which would increase beauty of Karachi.

Saleem said that on directives of Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, traditional plants are given more importance.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have hired botany experts who choose place as nature of the plants.

Different welfare and social organizations also taking part in the campaign and they would also take care of planted trees for upcoming months.