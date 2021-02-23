UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Launched At Five Main Arteries Of Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:29 PM

Plantation launched at five main arteries of Karachi

Parks and Horticulture department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in first phase of plantation campaign, started work for plantation at five main arteries of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in first phase of plantation campaign, started work for plantation at five main arteries of Karachi.

In the first phase, trees would planted at five localities included Shahrah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, University Road, Malir Halt Road and Korangi Industrial Area's 8000 Road and for that digging was done on Tuesday, said a statement.

Tree plantation on these arteries would begin from next week.

In the campaign 600 and 500 saplings were already planted at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo ground) and Moin Akhtar Park respectively while more than 1000 saplings were planted during Aman Exercise in West Wharf area.

The works are underway for planting 2000 Neem tree at Jheel Park the plantation works are underway at Jinnah Avenue, Sohrab Goth to Nagan Chowrangi, Corridor II, Mauripur Road, Metropole Chowk and other localities.

According to Director Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, works are underway for plantation.

Different traditional, environment friendly and seasonal trees would be planted under the campaign which would increase beauty of Karachi.

Saleem said that on directives of Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, traditional plants are given more importance.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have hired botany experts who choose place as nature of the plants.

Different welfare and social organizations also taking part in the campaign and they would also take care of planted trees for upcoming months.

Related Topics

Karachi Polo Road Rashid Korangi Malir From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

4 minutes ago

IAEA Chief Says Iran Need to Explain Traces of Nuc ..

3 minutes ago

Spain extends ban on arrivals from UK, Brazil, S.A ..

3 minutes ago

UK, Germany, France Urge Iran to Suspend Actions i ..

3 minutes ago

German Lawmakers Blast US for Continuing Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

US Air Force Does Not Use Pratt & Whitney Engine I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.