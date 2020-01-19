Play 'Maqsood-e-Kul Hoon Main' concludes at Alhamra

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day long play 'Maqsood-e-Kul Hoon Main' based on the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, concluded here at Alhamra Art Centre on Sunday.

A large number of people viewed the play. The drama proved to be an important step in the history of theater; from the script, character and acting, it kept the audience spell-bound.

The play was directed and written by Raika Raza, and Sheikh Ammar was the assistant director of the play. The cast includes Bilal Azeem, Humza Ghayyur Akhtar, Haroon Azam, Ali Azam and Mishal Khan.

The play depicted that Iqbal himself went through all stages of transformation and for him, the aim of life was self-realisation and self-knowledge.

The drama was a collaborative effort by Ajanta Theatre and International Iqbal Society.