Open Menu

Play 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' Staged At The PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Play 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' staged at the PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A drama based on social issues 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' was presented at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Friday.

Chairman of Pakistan Artist Welfare Foundation Zaheer Iqbal Chaudhry was the special guest of the event.

The play was written by Muhammad Aslam Bhatti while the directions had been given by Rameez Raja and Raja Mustafa was the producer of the play.

The prominent characters of the play included Noor Shararti, Ayesha Rajput, Sofia Ali, Jhalak Ali, Rizwana Khan, Riyaz Khan, Liaquat Shah, Shahzad Pappu, Arshad Khan, Aqeel Khokhar, Sahar Ali, Nadeem Rajput, Sonia Khan and Kiran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaheer Chaudary said that plays written on reform themes were closer to reality, and had long-lasting effects.

He said that Arts Council was always trying to promote family dramas and the golden age would return when families flock to the theatres to watch the dramas.

All the characters in the drama have shown the essence of excellent acting, which deserves the praise, he added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that drama was the best way to highlight the social issues.

The PAC had always graced the stage with quality plays and provision of the best entertainment to the public was the Arts Council's priority, he added.

A large number of people were present to watch the play.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rameez Raja Punjab Sofia Sonia Khan Gold Family Event Best

Recent Stories

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

13 minutes ago
 UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

14 minutes ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

22 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

44 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

1 hour ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

3 hours ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

4 hours ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

4 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan