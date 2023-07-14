Play 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' staged at the PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A drama based on social issues 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' was presented at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Friday.

Chairman of Pakistan Artist Welfare Foundation Zaheer Iqbal Chaudhry was the special guest of the event.

The play was written by Muhammad Aslam Bhatti while the directions had been given by Rameez Raja and Raja Mustafa was the producer of the play.

The prominent characters of the play included Noor Shararti, Ayesha Rajput, Sofia Ali, Jhalak Ali, Rizwana Khan, Riyaz Khan, Liaquat Shah, Shahzad Pappu, Arshad Khan, Aqeel Khokhar, Sahar Ali, Nadeem Rajput, Sonia Khan and Kiran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaheer Chaudary said that plays written on reform themes were closer to reality, and had long-lasting effects.

He said that Arts Council was always trying to promote family dramas and the golden age would return when families flock to the theatres to watch the dramas.

All the characters in the drama have shown the essence of excellent acting, which deserves the praise, he added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that drama was the best way to highlight the social issues.

The PAC had always graced the stage with quality plays and provision of the best entertainment to the public was the Arts Council's priority, he added.

A large number of people were present to watch the play.