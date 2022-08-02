UrduPoint.com

PLF Dera Condoles Pak-Army's Helicopter Crash In Lasbela

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 06:42 PM

People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pak-Army officers and soldiers in the helicopter crash in Lasbela area of Balochistan

In a statement, PLF Dera Divisional President Shah Fahad Ansari, District President Sardar Adnan Khan Sadozai and other cabinet members expressed their condolence with the bereaved families of six martyred army personnel including officers and soldiers.

They offered salute and respect for the martyrs of Pakistan Army, saying, the sacrifices of the armed forces were valuable assets of the country and nation.

They said the Pakistan Army has always rendered sacrifices for the security of the country.

They prayed for the elevation of martyrs' ranks.

