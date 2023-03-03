UrduPoint.com

PM Affirms Fraternal Ties With Qatar In Diverse Fields

March 03, 2023

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday affirmed the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar in diverse fields, based on common values and aspirations for future.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Qatar's ambassador Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani, who briefed him on various activities undertaken to enhance the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the mutual commitment of both sides to translate the deep-rooted relations into mutually rewarding economic ties.

He thanked Qatar for its humanitarian support to people of Pakistan in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in 2022.

He stressed the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation in all avenues of mutual interest and benefit.

Qatari Ambassador thanked the prime minister for his stewardship in furthering the brotherly bilateral relations and assured reciprocity and support from the Qatari side in this regard.

Qatar hosts around 250,000 Pakistani diaspora, playing an important role in the development of both the nations. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Qatar. Both sides are committed to celebrating this anniversary in a befitting manner.

