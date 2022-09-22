UrduPoint.com

PM Apprised Bill Gates About Flood Devastation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 07:18 PM

PM apprised Bill Gates about flood devastation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York.

In a tweet, she said the PM apprised him about human cost of climate change, food insecurity triggered by floods and plight of flood-stricken women and children.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Bill Gates Maryam Aurangzeb New York Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

LDA demolishes structures in private housing schem ..

LDA demolishes structures in private housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 Labourer electrocuted in Kamoke

Labourer electrocuted in Kamoke

2 minutes ago
 Hot gas bubble spotted spinning around Milky Way b ..

Hot gas bubble spotted spinning around Milky Way black hole

2 minutes ago
 Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerr ..

Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerry the Goose ‘Fly Better’ c ..

21 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Foreign Minister, UN ..

Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Foreign Minister, UN Secretary General at UNGA

4 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Oppose Unilateral Changes to ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Oppose Unilateral Changes to Status Quo in Taiwan - Berlin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.