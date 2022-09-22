PM apprised Bill Gates about flood devastation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York.

In a tweet, she said the PM apprised him about human cost of climate change, food insecurity triggered by floods and plight of flood-stricken women and children.