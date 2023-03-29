PM assures to address issue of gas load-shedding during Sehr, Iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the government would address the issue of gas load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar, being faced by consumers in different parts of the country.

The prime minister, responding to a point of order raised by Member of National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah, told the House that he had already taken notice of the matter.

He told the House that he had also summoned the meeting to be held later in the day, to discuss the issue of gas load-shedding.

"We will leave no stone unturned to address this issue," the prime minister assured the House.

Earlier, on a point of order, the parliamentarian from Karachi's Malir area drew the House's attention to the problem of gas load-shedding being faced by the people, particularly those of Karachi, during Sehr and Iftar.

He said though the prime minister had already taken notice of the situation, the Sui Southern Gas Company needed to be directed to resolve the issue and provide uninterrupted supply during Sehr and Iftar.