UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, Bill Gates Discuss Resumption Of Polio Campaigns In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM, Bill Gates discuss resumption of polio campaigns in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday and discussed the latest situation on COVID-19 response and resumption of polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan.

During the conversation, the prime minister apprised Bill Gates about improved COVID-19 situation in Pakistan with considerable reduction in new cases and the fatality rate.

The prime minister shared that the 'smart lockdowns' policy of the government had proved very effective as the timely and prudent interventions enabled the government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on health and economy successfully averted a larger catastrophe.

The prime minister acknowledged the continued support of Gates Foundation to Pakistan which includes COVID-19 response.

He noted that the repurposing of polio infrastructure played an important role in COVID-19 response.

The prime minister reaffirmed polio eradication as a key priority of his government.

Both Imran Khan and Bill Gates expressed satisfaction over the resumption of polio vaccination campaigns along with appropriate COVID-19 precautions.

They agreed to enhance the programme to ensure vaccination for children across the country, including in remote areas.

The two sides also discussed prospects of using existing structures such as National Command Operation Center, currently supporting COVID-19 response, could help support polio eradication efforts.

The prime minister expressed his confidence in Pakistan's ability to apply lessons from its COVID-19 response to eradicate polio.

Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to combat the pandemic while protecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates agreed to continue their cooperation on shared priorities.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Polio Bill Gates From Government

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

3 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

3 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

FAO to establish Food Security, Nutrition Informat ..

1 minute ago

Minority Day observed

1 minute ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.