UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Apex Committee Meeting To Deliberate On Law And Order Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PM chairs Apex Committee meeting to deliberate on law and order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Friday chaired a high-level Apex Committee meeting and discussed the overall law and order situation including the police lines' mosque blast.

Besides others, the Apex Committee meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, caretaker Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and leaders of political and religious parties.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, military leadership and high-ranking officials of police and others law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan besides others senior officials.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Punjab Law And Order Rana SanaUllah Ghulam Ali Murad Ali Shah Mosque

Recent Stories

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

38 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

3 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

5 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.