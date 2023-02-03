PM chairs Apex Committee meeting to deliberate on law and order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Friday chaired a high-level Apex Committee meeting and discussed the overall law and order situation including the police lines' mosque blast.

Besides others, the Apex Committee meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, caretaker Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and leaders of political and religious parties.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, military leadership and high-ranking officials of police and others law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan besides others senior officials.