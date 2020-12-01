UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan Chaired The Meeting Of Federal Cabinet Here On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:46 PM

PM chairs cabinet meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Tuesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed various agenda items relating to development projects and other issues of importance, the PM office said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

More players from Inner Mongolia could emulate Bat ..

5 minutes ago

FM Qureshi condoles over death of Sahibzada Farooq ..

5 minutes ago

Australian basketball star Andrew Bogut announces ..

5 minutes ago

Ireland leaves second coronavirus lockdown

5 minutes ago

European stock markets rebound at open

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end higher

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.