PM congratulates Pakistan cricket team for victory against India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for clinching ten wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all."