PM Coordinator Advises PTI To Engage In Unconditional National Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Tuesday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to change attitude and accept unconditional grand national dialogue with government as a way forward.

Talking to ptv news, he said that his party wanted to establish a "working relationship" with all other parties, and that the PTI was not cooperating with other parties in order to counter challenges including the economy.

He said that the opposition should support any legislation aimed to protect the national interest, adding, the opposition will

Replying to a question, he said that PTI should wait till next general election in the country.

He said that government is totally committed to bringing huge reforms and huge structural changes.

Pakistan needs to revitalize its economy, he said, adding, our Primary objective should be to attract foreign direct investment.

