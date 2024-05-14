PM Coordinator Advises PTI To Engage In Unconditional National Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan Tuesday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to change attitude and accept unconditional grand national dialogue with government as a way forward.
Talking to ptv news, he said that his party wanted to establish a "working relationship" with all other parties, and that the PTI was not cooperating with other parties in order to counter challenges including the economy.
He said that the opposition should support any legislation aimed to protect the national interest, adding, the opposition will
Replying to a question, he said that PTI should wait till next general election in the country.
He said that government is totally committed to bringing huge reforms and huge structural changes.
Pakistan needs to revitalize its economy, he said, adding, our Primary objective should be to attract foreign direct investment.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uniform policy pursued to combat power pilferage: Nazeer Tarar5 minutes ago
-
PM's timely decision on AJK situation averted a tragedy: Tarar14 minutes ago
-
KP NAT 2023 Results: Girls outperform boys in all grades; performance of rural students remains stab ..15 minutes ago
-
Heatstroke centers set up in hospitals across Sukkur division15 minutes ago
-
Mangla Refurbishment project to add additional 310 MW electricity to national grid25 minutes ago
-
Randhawa chairs Islamabad Development Working Party meeting25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister takes serious notice of minor's rape25 minutes ago
-
Toddler dies from snake bite in Okara25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reiterate resolve to accelerate all CPEC projects34 minutes ago
-
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via video link41 minutes ago
-
New library in Islamabad to be constructed as per international standard: CDA Chief45 minutes ago
-
KP Prosecutors observe pen down strike45 minutes ago