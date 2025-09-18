Open Menu

PM "deeply Touched" By Warm Welcome During Saudi Arabia Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM

PM "deeply touched" by warm welcome during Saudi Arabia visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he was "deeply touched" by the heart warming welcome, accorded to him by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to Riyadh.

"Deeply touched by the heart warming welcome, accorded to me by my dear brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on my visit to Riyadh," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that from the unprecedented escort provided to his aircraft by the Royal Saudi Air Force jets to the smartly turned out guard of the Saudi Armed Forces, the welcome reception spoke volumes about the abiding love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said that his "most cordial" talks with the Crown Prince covered a wide range of issues, reviewing regional challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation, deeply admiring the Saudi leader's vision and leadership that he provided to the Muslim world.

On the bilateral front, he said that he greatly valued the Crown Prince's consistent support and his keen interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade and business ties between the two countries.

"It is my fervent prayer that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia’s friendship continues to flourish and attain new heights of glory. Inshallah," he added.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for fa ..

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempt ..

Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians

9 hours ago
 Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza ..

Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..

9 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact

9 hours ago
 AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisi ..

UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agre ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..

10 hours ago
 AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-dra ..

AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-draft container vessels for Caspi ..

10 hours ago
 Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off ..

Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Shar ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan