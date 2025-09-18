PM "deeply Touched" By Warm Welcome During Saudi Arabia Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he was "deeply touched" by the heart warming welcome, accorded to him by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to Riyadh.
"Deeply touched by the heart warming welcome, accorded to me by my dear brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on my visit to Riyadh," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He said that from the unprecedented escort provided to his aircraft by the Royal Saudi Air Force jets to the smartly turned out guard of the Saudi Armed Forces, the welcome reception spoke volumes about the abiding love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The prime minister said that his "most cordial" talks with the Crown Prince covered a wide range of issues, reviewing regional challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation, deeply admiring the Saudi leader's vision and leadership that he provided to the Muslim world.
On the bilateral front, he said that he greatly valued the Crown Prince's consistent support and his keen interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade and business ties between the two countries.
"It is my fervent prayer that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia’s friendship continues to flourish and attain new heights of glory. Inshallah," he added.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact
AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO
UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..
AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-draft container vessels for Caspi ..
Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Shar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM "deeply touched" by warm welcome during Saudi Arabia visit10 minutes ago
-
From antiquity to innovation: Dir’s journey from Gandhara roots to a modern tomorrow20 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker applauds Pak–Saudi defense agreement20 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders slam deliberate shutdown of highway impacting apple transport1 hour ago
-
Lahore Board announces Inter Part-II position holders9 hours ago
-
PM given warm welcome by Saudi Crown Prince at Al-Yamamah Palace10 hours ago
-
President Zardari, Acting President Gilani grieved over death of Kashmiri leader Bhat11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, IAEA step up partnership for peaceful nuclear applications11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways saves billions through energy reforms11 hours ago
-
Sindh Ministers hold talks with Chinese Yutong Bus Company in Shanghai11 hours ago
-
Warm Saudi reception for PM highlights deep Pak-Saudi ties, says NA Speaker11 hours ago
-
SHO injured, suspect killed in Charsadda encounter11 hours ago