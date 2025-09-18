Open Menu

NA Speaker Applauds Pak–Saudi Defense Agreement

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Saudi leadership on the signing of a mutual defense agreement, describing it as a significant step forward in defense cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

In his statement, the Speaker commended both countries for taking a constructive step toward strengthening bilateral ties and deepening strategic collaboration.

He emphasized that the agreement reflects a shared commitment to regional stability and mutual security.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted that the entire nation takes immense pride in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He lauded Saudi Arabia as a sincere and steadfast partner to Pakistan, adding that the latest accord stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

“Bound by the values of islam and peace, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia form an unbreakable alliance,” the Speaker remarked.

He further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation for a new era of trust and brotherhood with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—a development that augurs well for the future of regional diplomacy and cooperation.

Calling the agreement a historic milestone, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored its significance in bolstering Pakistan’s defense capabilities and promoting peace and security across the region. He concluded by affirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the protection of the Muslim Ummah, declaring: “Pakistan is the sole hope of the Ummah, and it will safeguard its interests at all costs.

