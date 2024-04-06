Open Menu

PM Departs To KSA In A Commercial Airline

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PM departs to KSA in a commercial airline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in a commercial flight for a visit from April 6 to 8.

This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

He is accompanied by Federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Khan Cheema. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister, after his arrival in KSA tonight, would stay in Madina Munawara..

The prime minister will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, Foreign Office said in an earlier press release.

The prime minister is expected to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, it was added.

The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Foreign Office Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Ishaq Dar Visit Abdul Aleem Khan Saudi Arabia April Mosque From Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

2 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

2 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

16 hours ago
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

16 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

16 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

16 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

16 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan