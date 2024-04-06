PM departs to KSA in a commercial airline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in a commercial flight for a visit from April 6 to 8.

This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

He is accompanied by Federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Khan Cheema. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister, after his arrival in KSA tonight, would stay in Madina Munawara..

The prime minister will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, Foreign Office said in an earlier press release.

The prime minister is expected to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, it was added.

The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.