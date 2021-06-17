PM directs early completion of reforms for expatriates' inclusion in elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of electoral reforms and electronic voting system for overseas Pakistanis at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the prime minsiter said overseas Pakistanis were an asset of the country and must be involved in the election process.

The prime minister said the only option to ensure transparency in the election process was use of EVMs.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr.

Shehzad Wasim, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far in the use of electronic voting machine and legislation in electoral reforms.

The prime minister reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process, after meeting all constitutional requirements.

He said the government was committed to ensuring transparency in the electoral process of the country.