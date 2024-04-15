Open Menu

PM Directs For Vital Measures To Reduce Power Price Per Unit For Common Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed for drastic measures including shifting of imported coal-run plants, improvement in power supply system, setting up cost effective and renewable energy plants, and functioning of solar projects to reduce cost of electricity per unit thus benefiting the ordinary people.

The prime minister chaired a high level review meeting regarding the power sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and Dr Mussadik Malik, former minister Muhammad Ali, Member of the National Assembly Bilal Zaheer Kiyani, Rana Ahsan Afzal, Salman Ahmed and relevant authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed for shifting of the coal- run power plants from the imported fuel to local coal, besides improvement in the power supply system.

He said that in future, only clean, cost effective and renewable power plants should be set up in the country.

The meeting was apprised of the 600MW solar power project and the prime minister directed for expediting work on the foreign investment in this regard.

The prime minister also asked for proposals for better utilization of the current surplus power generation capacity in industries.

He observed that wheeling price of electricity should be reduced for the industrial consumers so that power supply at reduced price could be made possible, besides for the industrial development and increase in export, grid stations should be installed near big industries.

The process of auction of those power plants of Generation Companies (GENCOs) that were lying dysfunctional and defective should be accelerated, he further directed.

The prime minister said that the government was taking all measures to reduce price of power per unit for the common man whereas to reduce circular debt, reforms in the power sector were being carried out on priority basis.

The meeting was briefed over the existing power generation capability, supply system, government’s steps and proposals. It was also apprised of the future power demand and supply.

The meeting was told that by shifting the coal-run plants from the imported fuel would not only save the precious reserves but also would make it possible to reduce power price by Rs 2 per unit for the consumers.

The prime minister directed for swift implementation of all the measures within the stipulated time frame.

