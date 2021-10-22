PM Directs To Extend Maximum Relief To Down-trodden
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to take all possible measures to give maximum relief to the down-trodden segments of society.
The prime minister expressed these views as he met Punjab Minister for Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari during his day-long visit to Lahore.
The meeting also discussed various welfare projects of Baitul Maal.
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the meeting.