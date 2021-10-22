UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Extend Maximum Relief To Down-trodden

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:40 PM

PM directs to extend maximum relief to down-trodden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to take all possible measures to give maximum relief to the down-trodden segments of society.

The prime minister expressed these views as he met Punjab Minister for Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari during his day-long visit to Lahore.

The meeting also discussed various welfare projects of Baitul Maal.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Visit All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Kh ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Khan’s resolution

13 minutes ago
 China's coal-rich province posts double-digit econ ..

China's coal-rich province posts double-digit economic growth

13 minutes ago
 Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

13 minutes ago
 Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease s ..

Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease spread

15 minutes ago
 Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four ..

Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four Covid cases found

15 minutes ago
 Russian Coal Reserves Can Last for Another 350 Yea ..

Russian Coal Reserves Can Last for Another 350 Years - Senior Energy Ministry Of ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.