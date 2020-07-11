UrduPoint.com
PM Fear Massacre Similar To Genocide Of Srebrenica May Take Place In Occupied Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 04:53 PM

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenica may take place in Occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid tribute to Serbian people for their sacrifices on 25th anniversary of the massacre, urging the world community to take notice of genocidal agenda of Indian government in Occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a massacre similar to the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica could happen in Indian occupied Kashmir here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister asked the world community to take notice of it and stop India from genocide of oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these worlds while paying to the sacrifices of Serbian people on the occasion of 25th anniversary of the massacre.

Imran Khan said that he still remembered when the genocide took place.

“I still remember when it took place and we were shocked that how this massacre was allowed to happen in a United Nations safe haven,” PM Khan said. He went on to say that he still felt shock over how such a thing could have been allowed by the world community.

