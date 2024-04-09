PM Felicitates As Yusuf Raza Gilani Elected Senate Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Tuesday congratulated Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on being elected as Chairman Senate and Saidal Khan Nasir as Deputy Chairman Senate.
In his congratulatory message issued here, he said that the unanimous election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman for the Upper House was a reflection of democratic attitudes.
The Upper House is the prestigious and important forum for equal parliamentary representation of all units, he said.
The CM said the democratic struggle of the newly elected Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not hidden from anyone.
He said that the newly elected Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman would play a key role in national unity and consensus and legislation involving public interest.
