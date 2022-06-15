UrduPoint.com

PM For Strict Compliance Of Projects Timelines In Rashakai SEZ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in Rashakai SEZ

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of timelines of the projects being executed in the Special Economic Zone of Rashakai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of timelines of the projects being executed in the Special Economic Zone of Rashakai.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on Rashakai SEZ, also called for addressing the shortcomings including the coordination among the provinces.

He also instructed for extending all out support to the Chinese company to accelerate work on the SEZ.

The prime minister, who also took a round of the Zone, said industrial development and revenue increase required joint efforts, for Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister, inviting the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan, said the companies from both the countries could benefit from each other's expertise.

The development of SEZs in smaller provinces was government's priority, he added.

The meeting was told that Rashakai SEZ was being developed under public private partnership mode, with the collaboration between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDEMC) and CRBC of China, through Rashakai Special Economic Zone Development and Operations Company.

In this company, KPEZDEMC had 9 percent shares while CRBC has 91 percent shares with the latter being the responsible for its operations.Under this SEZ, the sectors including light engineering, automotive, construction, food processing and exports had been targeted which would create job opportunities for the locals as well as the economic activities.It was told that work on water, gas and civil works were nearing completion.

The construction of two industrial units was underway in Rashakai SEZ while work on more units would be launched soon.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline has ensured gas supply to the Zone while National Transmission and Dispatch Company was installing a grid station for power transmission to the area.The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Muhammad, Sajid Turi, Advisor Amir Muqam and Chrage d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Ahsan Iqbal Water China Amir Muqam Company Job Progress Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescripti ..

Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescription banned

2 minutes ago
 Scientist must develop resilient agriculture to ta ..

Scientist must develop resilient agriculture to tackle new challenges: UAF Vice ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for accelerating dredging, de-silting ..

Commissioner for accelerating dredging, de-silting work of Nullahs

2 minutes ago
 District Election Commissioner visits voters' disp ..

District Election Commissioner visits voters' display centers

5 minutes ago
 Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

5 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of material worth millions

PFA disposes of material worth millions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.