PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of timelines of the projects being executed in the Special Economic Zone of Rashakai.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on Rashakai SEZ, also called for addressing the shortcomings including the coordination among the provinces.

He also instructed for extending all out support to the Chinese company to accelerate work on the SEZ.

The prime minister, who also took a round of the Zone, said industrial development and revenue increase required joint efforts, for Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister, inviting the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan, said the companies from both the countries could benefit from each other's expertise.

The development of SEZs in smaller provinces was government's priority, he added.

The meeting was told that Rashakai SEZ was being developed under public private partnership mode, with the collaboration between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDEMC) and CRBC of China, through Rashakai Special Economic Zone Development and Operations Company.

In this company, KPEZDEMC had 9 percent shares while CRBC has 91 percent shares with the latter being the responsible for its operations.Under this SEZ, the sectors including light engineering, automotive, construction, food processing and exports had been targeted which would create job opportunities for the locals as well as the economic activities.It was told that work on water, gas and civil works were nearing completion.

The construction of two industrial units was underway in Rashakai SEZ while work on more units would be launched soon.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline has ensured gas supply to the Zone while National Transmission and Dispatch Company was installing a grid station for power transmission to the area.The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Muhammad, Sajid Turi, Advisor Amir Muqam and Chrage d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.