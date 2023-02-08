PM for swift privatisation of recommended public sector enterprises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the privatisation process of public sector enterprises recommended by the Privatisation Board.

The prime minister chairing a review meeting to discuss privatization said transparency must be the foremost priority in the privatisation process.

In his remarks at the meeting, the prime minister said that the government encouraged the privatisation of the PSEs.

He directed to accomplish the privatization of the PSEs recommended by the Privatisation board in a transparent manner and as per best international practices.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Advisor Ahad Cheema, State Minister Musadik Malik, SAPM Jahanzeb Khan, and other relevant officers.