PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Speaker National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage.

Paying tribute to the deceased, the prime minister said Gohar Ayub had a unique position in the politics of Pakistan.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Gohar Ayub's family in this time of trial," PM Kakar added.