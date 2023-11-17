Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of Gohar Ayub Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 11:01 PM

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Speaker National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Speaker National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage.

Paying tribute to the deceased, the prime minister said Gohar Ayub had a unique position in the politics of Pakistan.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Gohar Ayub's family in this time of trial," PM Kakar added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Gohar Ayub Khan Family

Recent Stories

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & ..

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & fair elections: Caretaker Pr ..

1 minute ago
 AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment ..

AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment in different fields: President ..

52 seconds ago
 President expresses deep sorrow over death of Goha ..

President expresses deep sorrow over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

54 seconds ago
 Anti-encroachment actions, cleared various areas, ..

Anti-encroachment actions, cleared various areas, markets

56 seconds ago
 10 marriage halls sealed, 3 FIRs registered

10 marriage halls sealed, 3 FIRs registered

57 seconds ago
 Lawyers urges SBC to conduct elections of bars in ..

Lawyers urges SBC to conduct elections of bars in Hyderabad in 2023

1 minute ago
Minister Shah, Iranian ambassador inaugurate Pales ..

Minister Shah, Iranian ambassador inaugurate Palestine-themed poster exhibition

54 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Embassy unveils PM Abiy Ahmed's book ‘ ..

Ethiopian Embassy unveils PM Abiy Ahmed's book ‘Medemer Generation'

54 minutes ago
 Solangi appreciates 'gracious welcome & hospitalit ..

Solangi appreciates 'gracious welcome & hospitality' during Maldives visit

55 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting regarding improvement of ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting regarding improvement of traffic system

1 hour ago
 FBR establishes District Tax Offices across countr ..

FBR establishes District Tax Offices across country to broaden tax base

1 hour ago
 Dera police seized NCP items, 12000 litres Iranian ..

Dera police seized NCP items, 12000 litres Iranian diesel

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan