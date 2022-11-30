UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Orakzai Coal Mine Blast

PM grieved over loss of lives in Orakzai coal mine blast



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of human lives in a coal mine blast in Dowali area of district Orakzai.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical treatment to the injured people, PM Office Press Wing said in a press release.

According to media reports quoting local officials, at least nine people died in a coal mine blast in the Orakazi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Wednesday.

