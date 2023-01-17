UrduPoint.com

PM Holds Consultations With Zardari, Shujaat, Fazal Over Punjab Caretaker CM: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PM holds consultations with Zardari, Shujaat, Fazal over Punjab caretaker CM: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned top leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold consultations on the name of caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, she said that the PM called former president Asif Ali Zardari, Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister also held consultations with the ally parties leaders on the political situation of the country, she said.

