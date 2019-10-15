UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan, King Salman Discuss Bilateral Ties, Peace, Security In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia discussed bilateral relations, peace and security in the region and international political situation as they met here on Tuesday.

The two leaders also discussed the ways and means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Khan, who is in the Kingdom as part of his initiative on peace and security in the region, stressed on the need of resolving differences and conflicts through political and diplomatic means for the sake of peace and stability in the region.

He also briefed the Saudi King about the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

