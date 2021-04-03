PM Imran Khan puzzled over Pakistan not being among invitees to climate moot

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he felt perplexed at the cacophony over Pakistan not being invited to attend the 'Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate' which would be hosted by US president Joe Biden on April 22-23

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he felt perplexed at the cacophony over Pakistan not being invited to attend the 'Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate' which would be hosted by US president Joe Biden on April 22-23.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted a number of tweets to express his view and highlighted his government's initiatives over the climate change and environmental protection.

The prime minister posted "I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pak (Pakistan) not being invited to a climate change conf (Conference)! My govt's environment policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean & green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change." According to a statement of the White House, US president Biden had invited 40 world leaders to the summit on climate. Pakistan was not included in the list of invitees despite the fact the government of Pakistan has been spearheading a robust climate drive with mega initiatives lauded by the UN and other global bodies.

The prime minister cited that these initiatives including Green Pakistan, 10 billion Tree Tsunami, nature based solutions and cleaning up rivers etc.

"Hence our initiatives of Green Pak, 10 bn-tree tsunami, nature based solutions, cleaning up our rivers etc. We have gained vast experience in 7 yrs (years), beg (beginning) with KP, & our policies are being recognised & lauded," he added.

The prime minister said that he had already laid out priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 - COP26 - if the international community was serious about countering impact of climate change.

The prime minister also expressed willingness to help any state wanting to learn from Pakistan' s experience.

"We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience," he tweeted.

\867