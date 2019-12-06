PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City during the last week of December

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art AllamaIqbalIndustrial City under CPEC during the last week of instant month to house foreign and localinvestors,besides giving impetus to economic activities in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art AllamaIqbalIndustrial City under CPEC during the last week of instant month to house foreign and localinvestors,besides giving impetus to economic activities in the country.Appreciating the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Faisalabad Industrial EstateDevelopment and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Friday saidthatthe incumbent government focused on the economic growth in the country."With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government's foreign policy,there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country's economy,which needs to be tapped," he added.Highlighting the development projects of FIEDMC, Ashfaq said that around Rs 357 billion foreignandlocal investment will be injected into various projects, which clearly indicates that investors havereposed complete confidence in the present regime.He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of 4000 acres, which isstrategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.He said that main boulevard, entrance gate and boundary wall will be completed within sixmonths.

According to the plan, new industrial units of different nature would be constructed in the AllamaIqbalIndustrial City.

Scattered industrial units are already operating in various congested localities ofthe citywhich would also be shifted to this new industrial estate after its completion," he added.Mian Kashif said vary development projects under FIEDMC is likely to create 250, 000 jobs and inorderto prepare Pakistani youth to find employment opportunities, FIEDMC is planning to conductshort-term courses to train the aspirants in the respective fields, for which they align their futurecoursesaccordingly."Unemployment is one of the major challenges which the Pakistani government is facing.According torecent statistics of the World Bank, about 6 percent Pakistanis are unemployed.

And to solve thisissue, Pakistan needs to create more jobs in the future," adding he said that the trained andskilledlabor and engineers will not only get good jobs in the SEZs, but also enable Chinese and localcompanies to find skilled professionals from local areas rather than hiring them from other partsof thecountry.