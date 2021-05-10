(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remained very successful and it would further strengthen the brotherly bilateral relations between the two countries.

Talking to the media during his visit to Besham Bazaar in district Shangla, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit gave an encouragement to Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia that the Pakistan government was working for their welfare.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking effective steps to reduce inflation in the country and for the purpose the government established the Sasta bazaar during Ramzan with a view to provide relief to the common man.

He appealed to the traders to take special care of low-income people during the holy month and refrain from profiteering and hoarding, adding that not only islam forbids hoarding and profiteering but it is also a heinous crime which is not allowed under any circumstances.

Shaukat said the government was paying attention to backward areas of the country and soon all the difficulties, poverty and backwardness would be eradicated from district Shangla.

District President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Waqar Ahmad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Besham Khurram Jadoon and District General Secretary of Youth Syed Alam accompanied him to various shops.

He said that Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan was fully committed to the development of remote and backward areas, adding that Shangla was very suitable for tourism but in the past no attention was paid to it due to which 70 percent of the youth of Shangla were forced to work in coal mines.